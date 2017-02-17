Stoltenberg: NATO will Increase Military Forces in Black Sea region

იენს სტოლტენბერგი ფოტო: NATO

NATO will increase both its air and land military forces in the Black Sea region, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO Ministers of Defense in Brussels.

Stoltenberg emphasised that the decision does not serve to provoke any kind of conflicts, and will aim only to strengthen defence.

“Everything we do will be in line with our international commitments and obligations and including also in accordance with the Montreux Convention. ...Several NATO allies are literal states to the Black Sea: Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and we have partner countries like Ukraine and Georgia. We will have increased presence in the Black Sea but it will be measured, it will be defensive, and it will in no way aim at provoking any conflict or escalating tensions, but it is one element in a broader adaptation of NATO defence and deterrence to a more demanding and challenging security environment including in the Black Sea region,” Stoltenberg stated.

The intention to increase NATO’s military forces in the Black Sea region was revealed at a joint summit of NATO defence ministers on October 26-27, 2016, in Brussels. Stoltenberg noted that the alliance is concerned by increasing Russian military activity along the borders of NATO member states, and called the organisation’s response ‘defensive’ and ‘proportionate.’

Georgia is often described as being NATO’s star student. At the 2008 Bucharest Summit, Georgia was promised NATO membership. Georgia has participated in a number of NATO’s international missions and is one of the largest non-member contributors to the Organisation’s International Security Assistance Force. After the 2014 Wales Summit, Georgia received a substantial package for a training center in order to prepare for membership.

The Warsaw Summit [July 2016] declaration spoke about Georgia extensively and pointed out the importance of the 2016 parliamentary elections in Georgia. It reiterated the fact that Georgia has the potential to become a member of NATO and that the Membership Action Plan continues to be an integral part of the process. NATO recognizes the progress Georgia has achieved on its path to integration and has promised continued support to Georgia’s defense capabilities.