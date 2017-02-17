Prime Minister Kvirikashvili meets US Vice President Mike Pence

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during the 53rd Munich Security Conference, in Germany.

Vice President Pence emphasized the new U.S. Administration’s readiness to further its strategic partnership with Georgia, and expressed his hope to host the Georgian prime minister in Washington, DC.

Vice President Pence also stressed Georgia's special contribution to global security and thanked Georgia's prime minister for it.

Prime Minister Kvirikashvili stated that Georgia, as a staunch partner and ally of the United States of America, prizes deeper strategic partnership with the U.S. The prime minister invited the U.S. vice president to Georgia.

Leaders of 70 countries are attending the Munich Security Conference, which will conclude on February 19.