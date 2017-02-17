Demonstration in Support of Rustavi 2

A protest in support of Rustavi 2 TV began around 3 pm on Rustaveli avenue in central Tbilisi, in front of the former Parliament building. The TV company suspended its broadcasting yesterday, in protest of what they say is a government attack on The broadcaster. In the place of its regular broadcasting, the channel has a fixed message on the screen: “We are protesting injustice! On Sunday at 14:30, we will be gathering on Rustaveli!”

Civil society groups and representatives of several opposition parties have also joined the demonstration. Leaders and supporters of the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party gathered in front of the Chancellery building, where the government functions, whereas representatives of the United National Movement gathered on Rose Revolution square.

On the night of the 17th of February, Zaal Udumashvili, the Deputy Director General of Rustavi 2, spoke on live broadcast that the channel would be switching off entirely for one day on Saturday, February 18, in protest and defence of the broadcaster’s rights. The broadcaster has been in an ownership dispute in various courts since August 2015. Rustavi 2 and several opposition parties see the ownership dispute as a political move to take over the channel and control its editorial policy, as the channel is known to be critical of the Georgian Dream government. Rustavi 2 is the biggest TV network in Georgia and has the country’s largest audience.