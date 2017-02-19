7 of 10 Export Products Increased in January 2017

In January 2017, seven out of ten export products from Georgia increased, according to figures released by Geostat. In January 2017, exports amounted to 177 million USD, which is 45% more compared to January 2016.

The following are the seven export products which increased in January 2017:

Copper ore - 33.1 million USD, 34% increase y/y Ferroalloys - 23.6 million USD, 611% increase y/y Nitric Fertilizers - 11 million USD, 65% increase y/y Wines - 10.1 million USD, 98% increase y/y Medicines - 10.1 million USD, 97% increase y/y Spirits - 8.7 million USD, 125% increase y/y Mineral Waters - 7.5 million USD, 35% increase y/y

There was a decrease in the export of the following sectors: Autoexport (10.8 million USD, 11% decrease y/y); nuts and walnuts (4.9 million USD, 50% decrease y/y); and gold (5.2 million USD, 0.3% decrease y/y).

Imports rose: In January 2017, imports amounted in 474 million USD, which is 15% higher compared to the same period last year.

In January 2017, the trade gap was 298 million USD. It is not yet known which product caused the rise in exports; a detailed report will be published by Geostat on February 20.

In the chart below you can see import and export statistics in 2016