Georgian Lari Strengthens Against Euro by 1.3 Tetri

ფოტო: ეროვნული ბანკი

The Georgian Lari (GEL) strengthened against the US Dollar and the Euro on February 20, due to trade issues. The exchange rate strengthened 2.6386 GEL to 1 US dollar. The previous exchange rate was 2.6429 GEL to the dollar, and on February 16 it was 2.6447 to the dollar.

The exchange rate for the Euro is now 2.8017 GEL for 1 Euro, which is 1.33 tetri lower than the previous exchange rate.

The Lari consistently depreciated throughout 2016. On December 20, 2016, the Lari hit a record low, dipping to 2.783 GEL to the US dollar. According to the National Bank of Georgia, the GEL was the strongest against the US Dollar on June 10, 2016, when the exchange rate was 2.127 GEL to 1 USD.

The chart below shows the exchange rate for the GEL against the US Dollar and Euro in 2016-2017: