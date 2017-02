PM Appoints Education Minister as third Vice Prime Minister

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced on February 21st that he is appointing Education Minister Aleksandre Jejelava as the third vice prime minister. At a government meeting, PM Kvirikashvili stated that Jejelava will be in charge of coordinating the Cabinets’ public relations and youth policy fields.

“Sandro [Jejelava] has led a lot of great reforms in the Ministry of Education. Education had been announced as the top priority for us and it’s also very important that every single citizen is fully informed about the state’s policy… [Jejelava] has many interesting initiatives regarding youth policy,” stated Kvirikashvili.

The other two Deputy Prime Ministers are the Minister of Finance, Dimitri Kumsishvili and Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, who coordinate economic and political aspects, accordingly.