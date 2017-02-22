Tickets for Aerosmith Concert at Black Sea Arena on Sale from February 25
American rock band Aerosmith will have a concert at the Black Sea Arena in Shekvetili, Guria on May 20th. Tickets start from 50 GEL. Tickets can be purchased on two websites: tkt.ge and biletebi.ge, starting from February 25th.
Tickets prices are below:
- For disabled people - 40 GEL
- Third Section of the Black Sea Arena - 50 GEL
- Second Section - 100 GEL
- First Section - 200 GEL
- Standing tickets - 70 GEL
- VIP Zone tickets - 400 GEL
The Government of Georgia is paying 5.5 million GEL to sponsor the concert. The concert venue, the Black Sea Arena, was gifted to the Government of Georgia by Cartu Bank, which is owned by former Prime Minister and founder of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili.
Aerosmith is planning to end their musical career with the 2017 tour. The concert at the Black Sea Arena will be one of their last international concerts.
