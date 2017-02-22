Tickets for Aerosmith Concert at Black Sea Arena on Sale from February 25

ფოტო: black sea arena

American rock band Aerosmith will have a concert at the Black Sea Arena in Shekvetili, Guria on May 20th. Tickets start from 50 GEL. Tickets can be purchased on two websites: tkt.ge and biletebi.ge, starting from February 25th.

Tickets prices are below:

For disabled people - 40 GEL

Third Section of the Black Sea Arena - 50 GEL

Second Section - 100 GEL

First Section - 200 GEL

Standing tickets - 70 GEL

VIP Zone tickets - 400 GEL

The Government of Georgia is paying 5.5 million GEL to sponsor the concert. The concert venue, the Black Sea Arena, was gifted to the Government of Georgia by Cartu Bank, which is owned by former Prime Minister and founder of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Aerosmith is planning to end their musical career with the 2017 tour. The concert at the Black Sea Arena will be one of their last international concerts.