Amnesty International Annual Report on Georgia

International advocacy organization Amnesty International published its annual report on Georgia. The report raises concerns regarding Georgia’s judicial independence and political interference in high-profile cases. According to the report:

“Concerns over the lack of judicial independence and selective justice were raised, by both local and international observers. On 12 January, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights reported that courts were more likely to approve detention or give custodial sentences to members of the UNM compared with bail and fines issued to pro-government activists in comparable cases.

On 16 May, five former senior Ministry of Defence officials (appointed by former Minister of Defence Irakli Alasania, who had since become a key political opposition figure), were convicted of “misusing” GEL 4.1 million (US$2.1 million) by the Tbilisi City Court and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment each. They were found guilty despite the prosecution’s failure to provide sufficient evidence of “malicious intent”, a necessary element of the crime they were charged with.

On 10 June, the Tbilisi Court of Appeals upheld the 2015 ruling of the lower court, which transferred the ownership of the pro-opposition broadcaster, Rustavi 2, to its former owner. He had claimed that he sold the company more than a decade earlier under pressure from the then UNM government. The litigation took place after the statute of limitations had expired, and was widely believed to have been supported by the current government with a view to depriving the UNM of its main mouthpiece ahead of the parliamentary elections.

On 14 June, the European Court of Human Rights ruled in Merabishvili v Georgia that the repeated extension of the applicant’s pre-trial detention on corruption charges “lacked reasonableness” and was used “as an additional opportunity to obtain leverage over the unrelated investigation” into the death of former Prime Minister Zurab Zhvania and financial activities of former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

On 21 July, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court stated that some judges of the Court were pressured by the authorities to delay verdicts or rule in their favour in several high-profile cases. Prosecutors opened an investigation into his allegations on 1 August.”

The report also talks about the May 22, 2016 Kortskheli incident, in which leading UNM leaders were assaulted outside a polling station in the village of Kortskheli, in Samegrelo. The report notes that the incident “appeared to be organized,” according to eyewitnesses.

Amnesty International also mentioned the Demur Sturua case. 22-year-old Demur Sturua, from the village of Daphnari in Samtredia Municipality, hung himself in August 2016. In his suicide note, Sturua named a certain policeman, ‘G.T’, who was allegedly pressurizing him to inform on marijuana growers in the villages of Dapnari, Kula and Sajavakho in Samtredia Municipality.

When speaking about LGBT rights, the Amnesty report talks about the President’s refusal to hold a referendum on constitutionally defining same-sex marriage. President Margvelashvili has previously stated that "there is no need to define marriage in Georgia because it's already defined. 99% of the population thinks that same-sex marriage is unacceptable. Georgian legislation outlines this... Should we have this conversation when we are starving and are occupied?"

Finally, the Amnesty report also emphasizes the kidnappings at the occupation lines in South Ossetia and Abkhazia:

“De facto authorities and Russian forces in the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia continued to restrict movement across the administrative boundary line, detaining dozens of people: several detainees complained of torture and other ill-treatment, including beatings, during the prolonged arbitrary detentions. On 19 May, a man was killed by a Russian soldier while trying to cross into Abkhazia. An investigation into his death by the de facto authorities was ongoing at the end of the year.

The increased fencing along the administrative boundary lines negatively impacted the rights to work, food and adequate standard of living of local residents, after they lost access, partly or completely, to their orchards, pasture and arable land,” reads the Amnesty International report.