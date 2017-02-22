COREPER Supports Suspension Mechanism and Visa Liberalization for Georgians

ფოტო: Reuters

According to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty’s Brussels correspondent, Rikard Jozwiak, the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) has supported the suspension mechanism and the decision to grant Georgians a visa free travel regime to the Schengen Area.

"EU ambs have given green lights to visa free suspension mechanism & visa lib for #Georgia. Eu ministers will endorse this on 27 Feb.#Ukraine,” writes Jozwiak on Twitter.

Jozwiak has previously written that the decision will most probably enter into force on the 29th of March.

At a plenary session on February 2, members of the European Parliament decided to grant Georgians visa free travel to the Schengen Area. With 553 votes in favour, 66 against, and 28 abstentions, the voting on visa liberalization has come to an end.

Georgian citizens will be able to travel to the Schengen Area without a visa. They will be able to travel to 22 member state countries of the European Union and four non-EU member states for 90 days in a 180-day period.

Many high-level European officials such as EP President Martin Schulz, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, had previously expressed their support in granting Georgians visa free travel.

EU-Georgia relations have strengthened in recent years. An EU-Georgia Association Agreement was initiated at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 29, 2013, and the Association Agreement between Georgian and the European Union was signed on June 27, 2014.