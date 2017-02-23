MFA: Georgian Citizen Detained in DRC

According to an official statement from the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one Georgian citizen has been detained by opposition forces and another is hospitalized in the Democratic Republic of Congo, during a rebel opposition takeover of a helicopter. The MFA says they are in regular communications with the government of the DRC on the situation. The DRC at first did not confirm that there were Georgian citizens among the wounded in the incident.

“According to the DRC, the investigation is ongoing under the relevant authorities. The official reason why the Georgian citizens were in Congo is still unknown. As far as we know, they are former military and were visiting Congo independently,” reads the MFA statement.

The news regarding the detained Georgian citizen was first broken by Rustavi 2. They reported that the rebels are demanding 1 million USD in exchange for the hostage.