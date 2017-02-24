Movement for Liberty MPs Walk Out of Parliament Session in Protest

ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

Members of Parliament from the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia parliamentary minority walked out of the plenary session today, in protest of a legislative package on secret surveillance and eavesdropping. The package was under a second hearing in parliament and was signed by the chairman of parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze.

Parliamentary chairman Kobakhidze rejected an initiative from Movement for Liberty - European Georgia MP Sergi Kapanadze to postpone the hearing for the legislative package. Kapanadze said that: “When many organizations, including the President and mobile operators, don’t agree with several changes, I think that if consultations continue and the hearing is postponed, there is more chance of getting everything done in a constitutional way.”

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia MP Otar Kakhidze called the plenary session a “farce:” “You restricted our freedom of speech; didn’t allow us to speak on behalf of the factions; and were turning off the microphones. The Chairman of Parliament signed the package which will turn Parliament into the notary of the State Security Service… We don’t plan to participate in this farce and so we are leaving the session,” he said.

Parliamentary chairman Irakli Kobakhidze called the protest a “small parliamentary sabotage,” which he “suppressed according to regulation.”

The legislative package was approved with its first hearing on February 23. It was proposed by the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority group; a previous legislative package on surveillance proposed by the parliamentary majority was ruled as unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court of Georgia, in April 2016.

The legislative package proposes to create a Operative-Technical Agency of Georgia, which will be under the governance of the State Security Service. Its responsibilities will include: Hidden surveillance of phone communication; getting information from computer systems; control of post office transfers; secret audio and video surveillance, photographic surveillance, and more. The social anti-surveillance campaign “This Affects You too” has previously commented on the potential risks and dangers of the legislative package.