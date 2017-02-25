Georgia Marks Soviet Occupation Day

ფოტო: საქართველოს პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

Georgia marks 96 years when the country was annexed by Bolshevik Russian forces today.

On February 25, 1921, the 11th Russian army took over Tbilisi; hundreds of Georgian cadets were killed in the battle for the country’s independence. The communist regime killed hundreds of Georgians for political purposes.

According to a July 21, 2010 resolution by Georgian parliament, February 25 is marked as Soviet Occupation day. Every year on February 25, the flags on all state administration buildings are lowed and a moment of silence is announced to pay respects to the victims of the occupation.

Flags were lowered at the Presidential palace, Tbilisi City Assembly, Parliament of Georgia in Kutaisi, and all other administrative buildings throughout the country.

drosha.jpg Photo: საქართველოს პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

President Giorgi Margvelashvili visited the cadets’ memorial in Tabakhmela, outside of Tbilisi, together with Defence Minister Levan Izoria. President Margvelashvili said he intends to reconstruct the trenches where the Georgian cadets fought against the Bolsheviks, in order to “let our youth, tourists, and everyone see exactly where they fought for our country and sacrificed themselves for their homeland.”

The President and Defence Minister also opened a memorial to those killed in 1919-1921, when the Russian army invaded, at the national defence academy in Gori.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also visited the cadets’ memorial in Tabakhmela, with the Chairman of Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze. The prime minister expressed support for project to reconstruct the trenches: “We should speak about them more, in schools and educational institutions. These people were part of a historic role in an unequal battle.It is our duty to commemorate them.”