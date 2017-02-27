U.S. Congressmen Pay Official Visit to Georgia

U.S. Congressmen Visit to Georgia ფოტო: PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili Press Office / https://www.facebook.com/KvirikashviliOfficial/

A delegation of both Republican and Democrat U.S. Congressmen from the United State House of Representatives paid an official visit to Georgia from February 24-26, as part of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP). The HDP is a commission of the U.S. House of Representatives working with partner countries to promote effective government through the development of legislative methods.

After a meeting with parliamentary chairman Irakli Kobakhidze, HDP Chairman Congressman Peter Roskam (R-Illinois) stated that: “We recognize that there are pressures from authoritarian regimes right on your border, and the decisions Georgia is making to move forward and maintain democratic principles and continue interest in integrating into western-style democracy is a very significant and powerful thing. We are here as partners, we are here as friends, and we are here to reiterate that level of commitment. And also, it needs to be said and acknowledged that we greatly admire and appreciate Georgia’s commitment to military operations around the world, particularly in Afghanistan.”

Congressman David Price (D-North Carolina) emphasized the importance of the Georgia-U.S. partnership and Georgian military’s contributions to peacekeeping missions abroad: “Our country has great, great admiration for this country, for the struggles that you have undergone for many years, for the support you have shown for our military operations—our joint interests in Afghanistan in particular, with 31 Georgian lives lost in that conflict. We are very much aware of that. We are aware of the aspirations of Georgia towards European and Western integration, the joint activities with our military and with NATO military, the recent granting of visa free travel in Europe—a wonderful achievement. These things come one step at a time. But we are aware of the aspiration of Georgia to have friendly relations with us, supportive relations, and towards being a fuller part of Europe. We share those aspirations, and we share them on a bipartisan basis.”

According to the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, the delegation members were: HDP Chairman Congressman Peter Roskam (R-Illinois), Congressman David Price (D-North Carolina), Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia), and Congressman Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska).