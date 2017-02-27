Georgian MIA to Purchase Over 100 Tonnes of Chocolate

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia is buying 104,260 kilos of chocolate and 125 kilos of caramel candies. A tender was announced on the website of the State Procurement Agency on February 22. The tender is for 1,058,989 GEL.

The tender for the purchase of chocolate and caramel is for three agencies under the MIA:

Logistics Department: 76,260 kg of chocolate and 110 kg of caramel

Department of the Protection of Strategic Pipelines: 5,500 kg of chocolate and 15 kg of caramel

Border Police: 22,500 kg of chocolate

The application process for the tender starts on March 10 and ends on March 15.