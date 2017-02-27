5.2% Economic Growth in January 2017

ფოტო: ეროვნული ბანკი

According to preliminary data shared by Geostat, the pace of GDP growth in January amounted in 5.2%. The indicator for the same period of 2016 was 2.2%, which was less than the planned aim of the corrected version of the state budget. In December 2016 the indicator was as low as 0.3%.

The government plans to achieve 4% economic growth in 2017. The forecast of the World Bank is more optimistic at 5.2%.

Economic growth since 2010 has been, on average, 6.1%. However, the pace of growth has been slowing since 2013, when instead of 6% growth it has slowed to 3.3%.

In 2014, the government planned to reach a 5% economic growth rate. However, it achieved 0.4% less than that. Economic growth was 2.8% in 2015, which was 0.8% higher than planned by the government.