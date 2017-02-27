ტაბულა

EU Commissioner Avramapoulos: Georgia is a Front Line Country of the Wider European Space

Georgia is a front line country of the wider European space. I am sure that given all these initiatives and reforms undertaken in the country, very soon we set the position to pay the way for the European perspective of Georgia... Today I am a Commission of the European Union, but I have been for many years one of the closest friends of Georgia… On its European path, Georgia is not alone; we are behind it and we always believe and work on that. It is not far away that we are going to enjoy this great moment with our Georgian friends.

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Mr. Dimitris Avramapoulos, during a meeting with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi. Source: President of Georgia Press Office
მოკლე ბმული:

ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეო

დავით ქაცარავა

კომენტარები

შესვლა ან რეგისტრაცია