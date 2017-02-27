EU Commissioner Avramapoulos: Georgia is a Front Line Country of the Wider European Space
European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Mr. Dimitris Avramapoulos, during a meeting with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi.
Georgia is a front line country of the wider European space. I am sure that given all these initiatives and reforms undertaken in the country, very soon we set the position to pay the way for the European perspective of Georgia... Today I am a Commission of the European Union, but I have been for many years one of the closest friends of Georgia… On its European path, Georgia is not alone; we are behind it and we always believe and work on that. It is not far away that we are going to enjoy this great moment with our Georgian friends.”
