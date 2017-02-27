Regulation on Visa Free Regime for Georgians Receives Final Signatures

ფოტო: Reuters

The chairman of the European Council and the President of the European Parliament have signed the regulation on the suspension mechanism and visa free regime for Georgian citizens.

The regulation will be posted in the EU Official Journal in several days; 20 days after that, Georgian citizens will be able to travel to Schengen Zone countries without a visa.

According to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty’s Brussels correspondent, Rikard Jozwiak, the regulation will most likely be published in the EU Official Journal on the 8th of March, and the decision would come into force on the 28th of March.

At a plenary session on February 2, members of the European Parliament decided to grant Georgians visa free travel to the Schengen Zone. With 553 votes in favour, 66 against, and 28 abstentions, the voting on visa liberalization has come to an end.

With visa-travel to the Schengen Zone, Georgian citizens will be able to travel to 22 member state countries of the European Union and four non-EU member states for 90 days in a 180-day period.

Many high-level European officials such as EP President Martin Schulz, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, had previously expressed their support in granting Georgians visa free travel.

EU-Georgia relations have strengthened in recent years. An EU-Georgia Association Agreement was initiated at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 29, 2013, and the Association Agreement between Georgian and the European Union was signed on June 27, 2014.