Gvaramia: the Supreme Court is One Big Garbage Bin
“Director of Rustavi 2 Nika Gvaramia, after the announcement of the decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia to grant ownership of the TV company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi.
It’s good that the Grand Chamber [of the Supreme Court of Georgia] made this decision, as we now know that the Supreme Court is one big garbage bin, where decisions are not made; garbage law, because it’s impossible to make the decision which would be profitable to [former owner] Kibar Khalvashi. obviously we will act according to the law and we will act as media - reporting wisely, as much as we have the opportunity for it.”
