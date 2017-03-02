Movement for Liberty: Rustavi2 Takeover Marks Major Step Back for Georgia

The Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant the Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi. The decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia is final. Rustavi 2 has appealed the decisions of Tbilisi City Court and the Appellate Court of Georgia.

The hearing for the Rustavi 2 case in the Supreme Court began today on March 2. Rustavi 2 held a demonstration in front of the Supreme Court of Georgia saying that they will not allow the government to change the editorial policy of the station. Several opposition parties have expressed their support for the TV company.

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia issued an official statement which reads as follows:

"TBILISI March 2, 2017 | Movement for Liberty – European Georgia and the Parliamentary Minority condemn in strongest possible terms decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia to grant ownership of Rustavi2, the country’s most popular TV station and the only large media with clearly pro-western editorial policy, to a proxy of the Georgian Government. The ownership has been specifically granted to Kibar Khalvashi, a brother of a Georgian Dream MP and proxy of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who retains control over the decision-making of the Government.

The takeover of Rustavi2 ownership marks a major escalation in Georgia’s democratic backsliding. It has been the only major media outlet outside the control of Mr Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream which now maintains a constitutional majority. Mr Ivanishvili has jailed his political opponents, prosecuted pro-western parties and endorsed openly pro-Russian actors himself entertaining anti-western elements. The takeover of Rustavi2 heralds an absolute concentration of power in hands of one person – an unelected individual, outside the legal framework and without any accountability.

It is particularly alarming that Mr Ivanishvili decided to make this step despite concerns expressed by many international interlocutors and Georgia’s partners, including the European Union and the United States.

The decision – which contradicts legal practice of the Supreme Court itself – comes after exposure of evidence of pressure exerted upon the judiciary as corruption. On February 6, Movement for Liberty – European Georgia exposed a corrupt deal between the Tbilisi City Hall and the family of Tbilisi Court of Appeals judge Nata Nazgaidze who presided over the case of Rustavi2. According to the documents obtained by Movement for Liberty, Judge Nazgaidze`s family received 1 million Gel from Tbilisi City Hall, as a compensation for damage caused by a flood. In return, the judge delivered the decision on the case in favour of the Government.

Legal battle to take over the TV station’s ownership was launched after Erosi Kitsmarishvili, its founder and former director was found dead in his car on July 15, 2014. The investigation still insists on suicide despite evidence pointing to murder.

Movement for Liberty – European Georgia and the Parliamentary Minority call upon all friends of Georgia to stand side by side with the Georgian democracy."

Tbilisi City Court and the Appellate Court of Georgia have previously decided to grant 100% ownership of the TV company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi; his sister has been an MP for the Georgian Dream party since 2012. Rustavi 2 applied to appeal the decisions to the Supreme Court. The decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia is the final one and cannot be appealed to another court in the country.

There have been accusations of partisanship and corruption in judging the Rustavi 2 case. Earlier in February, activists from Rustavi 2 and the UNM protested at Tbilisi City Hall when city hall granted 1 million GEL to the brother of one of the judges in the Appellate Court who was ruling over the Rustavi 2 case. The opposition leaders were saying the money is to award the judge for siding with the government’s wishes in the case. Also in February, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia said they were approached by two judges of the Supreme Court with an investigation request regarding intervention in the judges’ work. The two judges had passed the Rustavi 2 case to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court in November 2016.