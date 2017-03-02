Khalvashi: I don’t Have Plan for Changes, Including Regarding Gvaramia

ქიბარ ხალვაში

The Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant the Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi, who is believed to have ties with Georgian Dream as his sister has been an MP for the Georgian Dream party since 2012. In an interview with TV Pirveli, Khalvashi stated that he doesn’t have a 'plan for changes’ and that he is a businessman and this is ‘material property’.

Khalvashi also stated that he’s not “the person who needs the television company. This is material property for me, however I can’t promise that the TV company will be in my ownership for my entire life.”

Answering journalists question on ‘taking into account that if the richest Georgian offers you to pass Rustavi 2, would you agree or not?’ Khalvashi answered:

“I remember the period when Patarkatsishvili was offered the railway in exchange for the television. Money isn’t everything. The richest people are famous for the fact that they’re not paying much. . .Thus it’s foreclosed and I don’t have any kind of priority or intention for that.”

The Supreme Court of Georgia, started the hearing of the case today on March 2. Rustavi 2 held the demonstration in front of the Supreme Court of Georgia saying that they will not allow the government to change the editorial policy of the station. Several opposition parties have expressed their support for TV company.

Tbilisi City Court and the Appellate Court of Georgia have previously decided to grant 100% ownership of the TV company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi; his sister has been an MP for the Georgian Dream party since 2012. Rustavi 2 applied to appeal the decisions to the Supreme Court. The decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia is the final one and cannot be appealed to another court in the country.