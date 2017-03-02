US Embassy Raises Concerns on Supreme Court’s Decision on Rustavi 2 Case

The Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi, who is believed to have ties with the Georgian Dream party, as his sister has been an MP for the Georgian Dream party since 2012. The US Embassy issued an official statement regarding the decision. The statement of the Embassy of the United States on the Impact of the Supreme Court’s Decision Related to Rustavi 2 reads as follows:

“The United States views with concern the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Rustavi 2, which could effectively limit the access of opposition voices to Georgian broadcast media. A pluralistic media environment is essential for Georgia’s democratic growth and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We urge the Georgian government to take steps to ensure that the media environment remains free, open, and pluralistic.”

The Supreme Court of Georgia, started the hearing of the case on March 2. Rustavi 2 held the demonstration in front of the Supreme Court of Georgia saying that they will not allow the government to change the editorial policy of the station. Several opposition parties have expressed their support for TV company.

Tbilisi City Court and the Appellate Court of Georgia have previously decided to grant 100% ownership of the TV company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi; his sister has been an MP for the Georgian Dream party since 2012. Rustavi 2 applied to appeal the decisions to the Supreme Court. The decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia is the final one and cannot be appealed to another court in the country.