Rustavi 2 Director demands Khalvashi Pass Ownership to Collective Body

ფოტო: რუსთავი 2

The Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant ownership of the Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi. The decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia is final. At a special briefing, the Director of Rustavi 2, Nika Gvaramia, stated that he suggests Kibar Khalvashi pass all the shares of the company to a collective body.

“Behind me are the people on whose shoulders Rustavi 2 stands. These people create Rustavi 2. Pass Rustavi 2 to its collective body, if you are not lying when you say that you don’t want to see all the media outlets to have the same voice. . . He wants to sell the TV Company, right? He wants Rustavi 2 to have an independent editorial policy? Then we sre addressing Kibar Khalvashi and his superiors - the Government of Georgia: give 100% shares the of company to these people and we will satisfy your commercial interests.” Gvaramia stated.

Gvaramia ended by saying that the station's leadership plans to appeal the decision in the European Court of Human Rights.

Responding to Gvaramia’s statement, Kibar Khalvashi said that he "tried to have negotiations [with Gvaramia] when I was naive, such time has passed. If it was possible, I would suggest negotiations to Gvaramia myself. . .We know that getting millions of Dollars for such job is a minor issue for him. They probably forgot how Saakashvili, Gvaramia and their teammates damaged us.”

The Supreme Court of Georgia, started the hearing of the case on March 2. Rustavi 2 held the demonstration in front of the Supreme Court of Georgia saying that they will not allow the government to change the editorial policy of the station. Several opposition parties have expressed their support for TV company.

Tbilisi City Court and the Appellate Court of Georgia have previously decided to grant 100% ownership of the TV company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi; his sister has been an MP for the Georgian Dream party since 2012. Rustavi 2 applied to appeal the decisions to the Supreme Court. The decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia is the final one and cannot be appealed to another court in the country.