Justice Minister: ECHR Decision on Rustavi 2 was Made by the Judge on Duty

According to the letter sent from the Strasbourg court, the decision was made individually, by the judge on duty; the surname we do not know (that’s the procedure), and in a way that we, the answering side, were not informed about and no information was asked from us.

Minister of Justice, Tea Tsulukiani on ECHR's decision to suspend the implementation of Supreme Court's ruling on Rustavi 2 Case.
