Justice Minister: ECHR Decision on Rustavi 2 was Made by the Judge on Duty
“Minister of Justice, Tea Tsulukiani on ECHR's decision to suspend the implementation of Supreme Court's ruling on Rustavi 2 Case.
According to the letter sent from the Strasbourg court, the decision was made individually, by the judge on duty; the surname we do not know (that’s the procedure), and in a way that we, the answering side, were not informed about and no information was asked from us.”
მოკლე ბმული:
ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეოთეორემა: ივანიშვილის ჩრდილოეთ საქართველო [LIVE]
- რუსთავი 2-ის საქმე გვარამია ხალვაშს: გადაეცით R2 მის კოლექტივს, თქვენს კომერციულ ინტერესს ავანაზღაურებთ ზაალ კოკაია
- საუბარი რელიგიაზე საქართველოს საპატრიარქო და აზკაბანის ტყვე დავით ქაცარავა
- ოსკარი 2017 ოსკარების ცერემონიალზე გამარჯვებული ფილმი შეცდომით დასახელდა - VIDEO ოსკარი 2017 ოსკარი 2017-ის გამარჯვებულები ცნობილია
კომენტარები