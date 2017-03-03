Parliament Chairman: President Speaks “Political Incorrectness;” Mulls Indirect Elections

ირაკლი კობახიძე ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

On March 3, President Giorgi Margvelashvili commented on the Georgian Dream party’s plan to switch to indirect presidential elections, where parliament would elect the president rather than direct voters. President Margvelashvili stated that “the motivation for switching to indirect elections is not for the improvement of the constitution, but the views of certain politicians.”

In response, parliamentary chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said that if the President “continues to make statements of political incorrectness,” then the constitutional commission might consider switching to the new system already next year.

“This is an absolutely conscious attempt to discredit the constitutional commission and mislead society,” Kobakhidze said. “I won’t give any other assessment to the President’s statement. One of the reasons why this was our position [to switch to a system of indirect presidential elections in a few years, rather than sooner -ed.], was that we did not want to undermine the President. His position was that it would be better not to abolish direct elections next year. We took this position into account and this was the basis of choosing the two-stage reform. If the President of Georgia continues to make statements of political incorrectness, we might review our position and consider not holding the direct elections next year, and switch to indirect elections.”

On March 2, the ruling Georgian Dream party revealed their intention to abolish the system of direct elections for the president by seven year’s time, and instead have a system where Georgia’s president would be elected by the parliament.

When introducing the party’s plans, parliamentary chairman Kobakhidze affirmed that: “There were speculations that we wanted to restrict the competencies of the President. . .We’re going to have minimal corrections and changes to the status and responsibilities of the President… Indirect or direct elections don’t change the competencies [of the Presidency] itself. The competencies are set by the current constitution… In order to have a healthy functioning of this system, we think to postpone this change for seven years.”