U.S. State Department Report Talks About Rustavi 2 and Ivanishvili’s Informal Governance

აშშ-ის სახელმწიფო დეპარტამენტი

The U.S. Department of State published its annual 2016 country report on human rights practices, in which it talks about freedom of the press in Georgia. The report gives special attention to the Rustavi 2 case, and also talks about the informal governance of former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and his influence over the Georgian government and judiciary system

“The constitution and law provide for freedom of speech and press, and citizens generally were free to exercise these rights, although there were allegations the government at times did not adequately protect them. Journalists, NGOs, and the international community raised concerns about the environment for media pluralism following developments affecting the independence of the country’s leading television broadcasters, including its leading station, Rustavi 2,” reads the State Department report.

The report also emphasizes the court processes and the concerns about government influence in the courts’ work:

“Some media outlets, watchdog groups, and NGOs expressed continued concern over a restrictive environment for media pluralism and political meddling in the media, to which government critics were particularly vulnerable. In particular, concerns persisted over government interference with the country’s most widely viewed television station, Rustavi 2, as well as over the independence of the judiciary in a case involving the station’s ownership. In that case Rustavi 2 alleged the government was involved in a June decision by the Tbilisi City Court of Appeals that upheld the Tbilisi City Court’s November 2015 decision to grant ownership of the company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi. Although the government maintained the case was a legal dispute between private parties, the appellate court’s actions were widely seen as an attempt to change the editorial policy of Rustavi 2, which often espoused views critical of the government.”

Finally, the report also said that “media observers, NGO representatives, and opposition politicians alleged that a former prime minister continued to exert a powerful influence over the government and judiciary, including in the lower and appellate court decision against owners of the Rustavi 2 television station.”

On March 2nd, the Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant ownership of the Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi. The implementation of the decision was then suspended by the European Court of Human Rights on March 3rd.

On March 3, 18 NGOs issued a joint statement saying that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the ownership of Rustavi 2 “damages not only the further democratic development of Georgia, but limits freedom of media, pluralistic media environment and threatens Euro-Atlantic integration process.” The case received wide international attention from diplomatic organizations and members of European Parliament. The EU Delegation to Georgia and the U.S. Embassy Tbilisi also issued official statements raising concerns regarding freedom of media and freedom of speech in Georgia.

Tbilisi City Court and the Appellate Court of Georgia have previously decided to grant 100% ownership of the TV company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi; his sister has been an MP for the Georgian Dream party since 2012. Rustavi 2 applied to appeal the decisions to the Supreme Court. The decision of the Supreme Court of Georgia is final and cannot be appealed to another court in Georgia.