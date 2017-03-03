Georgian MFA Condemns Closure of Crossing Points on ABL with de facto Abkhazia

On December 28, 2016, the regime in de facto Abkhazia decided to close two crossing points along the administrative boundary line (ABL) with Georgia, in the villages of Nabakevi and Otobaia. The two crossing points were actually closed on March 5, 2017. Until now, there were four crossing points between Georgian controlled territory and de facto Abkhazia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia issued an official statement on March 5 saying that it “condemns the closure of the so-called crossing points by the Russian occupation regime in the villages of Nabakevi and Otobaia of the Abkhazia region. It is noteworthy that during the year of 2016, the representatives of the occupation regime closed the so-called crossing points in the villages of Tagiloni and Lekukhona. On 5 March 2017, they abolished two more so-called crossing points along the occupation line.”

The MFA statement also emphasizes that “this decision grossly violates the fundamental rights to freedom of movement, privacy and family life, access to education and health care for the local population, and serves for the isolation of the occupied Abkhazia region from the rest of the world.”

On February 26, the Spokesperson for the High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, commented on the current situation in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia. According to the statement from Mogherini's spokesperson, the closures will cause a larger risk of detentions and “will be detrimental to the freedom of movement of the population, including school children, on both sides of the Administrative Boundary Line."

In its statement, the Georgian MFA called upon the Russian Federation to “refrain from the provocative actions against Georgia, respect the fundamental principles of international law, as well as commitments taken under the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and reveal a responsible approach for the prevention of escalation of tensions on the ground.”