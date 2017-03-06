President Margvelashvili: Stopping Rustavi 2 would be a Hit to Georgia's Democracy
“President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili speaking on the Rustavi 2 TV Case. On March 2nd, the Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant ownership of the Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi. The implementation of the decision was then suspended by the European Court of Human Rights on March 3rd.
Stopping Rustavi 2 would be a big hit to Georgia's democracy and international image. Both are of crucial importance. Free, independent, critical, and perhaps biased opinion is very important.”
