ტაბულა

President Margvelashvili: Stopping Rustavi 2 would be a Hit to Georgia's Democracy

Stopping Rustavi 2 would be a big hit to Georgia's democracy and international image. Both are of crucial importance. Free, independent, critical, and perhaps biased opinion is very important.

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili speaking on the Rustavi 2 TV Case. On March 2nd, the Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant ownership of the Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi. The implementation of the decision was then suspended by the European Court of Human Rights on March 3rd.
მოკლე ბმული:

ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეო

ზაალ კოკაია

კომენტარები

შესვლა ან რეგისტრაცია