Bloomberg: Ivanishvili’s Property Worth over 5.5 billion USD, Ranks in 273rd Place

Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia’s former Prime Minister and the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream, is among the world’s richest people in Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. According to Bloomberg, as from March 7, 2017, Bidzina Ivanishvili owns property worth 5.52 billion USD. This puts him in the 273rd place on the list of the world’s richest people. Ivanishvili’s property went up by 70 million USD in the last two months, reports Bloomberg. However, compared to 2016, Ivanishvili’s property is down 30 million USD.

According to Forbes, as from March 7, 2017, Ivanishvili is poorer 1 billion USD less, and he owns property worth 4.5 billion USD. Forbes also says that Ivanishvili lost 300 million USD after 2016. Ivanishvili ranks in the 298th place in Forbes’ ratings.

Art pieces account for more than 20% of Ivanishvili’s property and more than 25% of his capital.

Due to offshore companies and lack of transparency, it is hard to get an exact calculation of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s property. According to the Panama Papers, Ivanishvili has not indicated all companies in his property declarations.