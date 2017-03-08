Georgian Wine Exports Rise by 94% y/y in Jan-Feb 2017

According to the National Wine Agency, 8.77 million bottles of wine were exported from Georgia to 32 different countries in January-February 2017. This figure is 94% more compared to wine export figures for the same period of 2016. The total value of wine exports is 20.5 million USD, whereas in January-February of 2016 this indicator was 91% less. 832 thousand bottles were exported to China in January-February 2017, a 280% rise compared to the same period last year. According to the National Wine Agency, two-thirds of wine exports went to Russia.

Here is the list of the top 5 countries where Georgian wine was exported to in January 2017:

Russia - 5.7 million bottles Ukraine - 859 thousand bottles China - 832 thousand bottles Kazakhstan - 389 thousand bottles Poland - 312 thousand bottles

In addition to wine, 2,162,305 bottles of brandy were exported to nine different countries, which is 51% higher compared to the same time period of 2016. The total value of brandy exports for January-February 2017 is 5.2 million USD.

The total income from exported wine, brandy, chacha, and other related products in January-February 2017 was 40.1 million USD. In the same period of 2016, this indicator was 20 million USD.

Regarding the entire year of 2016, the total value of wine exports amounted to 113 million USD, which is 18% higher compared to 2015. Brandy exports were worth 91 million USD, which was a 41% increase compared to 2015.