Regulation on Visa Free Travel to Schengen Posted in EU Official Journal

On March 8th, the regulation on the suspension mechanism and visa free regime for Georgian citizens to travel to the Schengen area was posted in the EU Official Journal. In 20 days from today, from the 28th of March, Georgian citizens will be able to travel to Schengen Zone countries without a visa.

On March 1, The chairman of the European Council and the President of the European Parliament have signed the regulation. At a plenary session on February 2, members of the European Parliament decided to grant Georgians visa free travel to the Schengen Zone. With 553 votes in favour, 66 against, and 28 abstentions, the voting on visa liberalization has come to an end.

With visa-travel to the Schengen Zone, Georgian citizens will be able to travel to 22 member state countries of the European Union and four non-EU member states for 90 days in a 180-day period.

Many high-level European officials such as EP President Martin Schulz, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, had previously expressed their support in granting Georgians visa free travel.

EU-Georgia relations have strengthened in recent years. An EU-Georgia Association Agreement was initiated at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 29, 2013, and the Association Agreement between Georgian and the European Union was signed on June 27, 2014.