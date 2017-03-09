Former Justice Ministry Employees Win Case for Wrongful Firing against Minister

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Two former employees of the Ministry of Justice have won a court battle in the Appellate Court of Georgia against Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani, for having been wrongfully fired. The two former employees, Ana Subeliani and Tamaz Akhobadze, were fired from their positions in the Center for Crime Prevention, an agency of the Minister of Justice, in January 2014. Ana Subeliani told Tabula that according to the Appellate Court, the Ministry of Justice is required to rehire the employees and reimburse them three years’ salary to account for the time they were dismissed.

The two former employees had protested on Facebook against the Justice Minister’s dismissal in November 2013 of their boss Davit Maisuradze, who was the director of the Center for Crime Prevention. They were then called in by the Justice Minister for a meeting.

Subeliani told Tabula that in the meeting, Justice Minister Tsulukiani used insulting language against them while other employees were present. Subeliani says the insults were associated with the former ruling UNM party, and that the Justice Minister used language that they were “leftovers of the previous government.”

Subeliani says that she and her colleague Akhobadze were then subject to intimidation for two months after the incident with the Justice Minister. She believes the aim was to push them to resign on their own.

Subeliani explained to Tabula that: “We didn’t do it [quit], and in January 2014 we were fired as a result of ‘reorganization.’ Witnesses have affirmed everything in front of the court, including the details about that meeting and the insults she was using towards us. The court didn’t doubt that our firing was based on discrimination and wrongfulness. We also had evidence to prove our professionalism, it wasn’t a matter of discussion.”

In April 2016, Tbilisi City Court partially satisfied the demands of Ana Subeliani and Tamaz Akhobadze: They were demanding to get their employment back at the Ministry of Justice, to receive full compensation for the three years of unemployment from the ministry, and the penal fees. Tbilisi City Court only obliged the Ministry of Justice to reimburse them four months’ of unemployed time. The former employees then approached the Appellate Court of Georgia with their case.