PM on Rustavi 2 Case: I Wouldn’t Give it too Much Importance
“Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili on the Rustavi 2 case. On March 2nd, the Supreme Court of Georgia made a decision to grant ownership of the Rustavi 2 TV Company to former owner Kibar Khalvashi. The implementation of the decision was then suspended by the European Court of Human Rights on March 3rd; on March 7th, THE ECHR extended its decision.
Processes are continuing as usual. We’ve stated this before, this is a dispute between two private entities, and that’s how this process will continue. We shouldn’t exaggerate this process in any way. We of course will continue from our side to give information. In general I think that this issue was exaggerated from the very beginning. I personally wouldn’t give too much importance to it. This is a regular legal dispute… State institutions are working, the population has full trust in these institutions and there’s no crack in that”
მოკლე ბმული:
ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეოთეორემა: ივანიშვილის ჩრდილოეთ საქართველო [LIVE]
- წმიდა სინოდის სხდომა საქართველოს საპატრიარქოში წმიდა სინოდის სხდომა მიმდინარეობს [VIDEO] სემეკი სემეკმა ტარიფების გადახედვა დაიწყო, ივლისში გაირკვევა, გაძვირდება თუ არა გაზი
- ე.წ ციანიდის საქმე ვიდეომასალა - "ციანიდის საქმე" გიორგი მამალაძის საქმე შუალედური შედეგები - პროკურატურა დეკანოზის საქმეზე ვიდეოჩანაწერებს ასაჯაროებს
- სახელმწიფო უსაფრთხოების სამსახური სუს-ი: ოზურგეთის საკრებულოს თავმჯდომარე ქრთამის აღების ფაქტზე დავაკავეთ გურანდა გაბუნია
კომენტარები