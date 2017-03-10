Kaladze: I’m Interested in Constitutional Commission; not President’s Consultations
“Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze commented on the meeting scheduled today between the Presidential Administration with political parties and civil society, regarding proposed changes to the constitution to switch from direct to indirect elections for the Presidency. Parliamentary Chairmen Irakli Kobakhidze and members of the Constitutional Commission were also invited to the meeting. Parliamentary Chairmen Kobakhidze spoke that by holding these meetings, President Giorgi Margvelashvili is coming into confrontation with the Parliament of Georgia and with the Constitutional Commission. On March 3rd, Kobakhidze said that if the President “continues to make statements of political incorrectness,” then the constitutional commission might consider switching to a system of indirect voting for the presidency by next year.
There shouldn’t be any changes based on the President’s words. In general, the Constitutional Commission should act according to what our country needs, and not based on announcements from the President. . .There is a constitutional commission which works on changes in the constitution. Who the President is going to meet or whom will he hold consultations with is not interesting to me. I’m interested specifically in the commission’s work and what output the commission will have in the end.”
