Geostat: FDI Investments Rose by 5% in 2016

In 2016, Georgia earned 1.65 billion USD from foreign direct investments (FDI), a 5% increase in comparison to the previous year, according to data from Geostat. The ten largest investors make up 84% of the total FDI in Georgia.

The amount of investments made between the period of January-September 2016 totalled 1.3 billion dollars, which is 5% higher than the last year.

List of the largest foreign direct investors in Georgia in 2016:

Azerbaijan - 578 million USD Turkey - 272 million USD United Kingdom - 121 million USD The Netherlands- 95 million USD Czechia - 93 million USD Luxembourg - 79 million USD Panama - 78 million USD USA - 45 million USD Cyprus - 38 million USD Other countries - 246 million USD

Most of the investments were made in the transport and communication sectors (645 million USD). The energy sector takes the second place with a total of 131 million USD.

Panama also made the list of top 10 largest FDI investors as Georgian businesses have been known to use offshore accounts for reinvestments.

Top 10 sectors for investments in Georgia:

Transport and Communication - 645 million USD Energy - 203 million USD Construction - 163 million USD Finance Sector - 136 million USD Manufacturing Industry - 120 million USD Hotels and Restaurants - 111 million USD Real Estate - 70 million uSD Mining Industry - 38 million USD Healthcare - 27 million USD Agriculture - 10 million USD Other sectors - 122 million USD

This is based on preliminary data published by Geostat and may be subject to change.