Azerbaijan Airlines Increases Frequency of Tbilisi-Baku Flights

Azerbaijan Airlines has increased the frequency of its flights from Baku to Tbilisi. From March 28th, the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will operate eight times a week, and from May 2nd the number of flights will increase to 10 per week. Currently there are seven flights per week operating on this route.

The flights will be operated by an Airbus A319. From March 28th the additional will be added on Sundays where from May 2nd on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia, an agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, approved for the flights to be operated on a regular basis on March 9th.