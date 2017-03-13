Exports Rise 27% in January-February 2017

Georgian exports amounted to 356 million USD in January-February 2017, according to data from Geostat, which is 27% higher compared to the same time period of 2016. The rise in exports and remittances are most likely the cause for the strengthening of the national currency, the Georgian Lari (GEL), in February 2017; however, high imports still negatively affect the GEL.

The exact data for February 2017 exports is not known yet, however seven out of ten export products from Georgia increased in January 2017, according to figures released by Geostat. In January 2017, exports amounted to 177 million USD, which is 45% more compared to January 2016.

The seven export products which increased in January 2017:

Copper ore - 33.1 million USD, 34% increase y/y Ferroalloys - 23.6 million USD, 611% increase y/y Nitric Fertilizers - 11 million USD, 65% increase y/y Wines - 10.1 million USD, 98% increase y/y Medicines - 10.1 million USD, 97% increase y/y Spirits - 8.7 million USD, 125% increase y/y Mineral Waters - 7.5 million USD, 35% increase y/y

There was a decrease in exports in the following sectors: Autoexport (10.8 million USD, 11% decrease y/y); nuts and walnuts (4.9 million USD, 50% decrease y/y); and gold (5.2 million USD, 0.3% decrease y/y).

Imports rose: In January 2017, imports amounted to 474 million USD, which is 15% higher compared to the same period last year.

In the chart below you can see Georgia’s 2016 import and export statistics.

