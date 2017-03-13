President on Breakaway Abkhazia Elections: It Doesn’t Have Legal Power

President Giorgi Margvelashvili issued an official statement stating that the de facto parliamentary elections held on March 12th in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia do not have legal power. The President said it is yet another attempt of legitimizing the occupation regime .

The official statement issued by President Margvelashvili reads as follows:

“Conducting the so-called elections in the occupied Abkhazia is another attempt to legitimize the occupation regime. This attempt does not have a legal power and cannot have any legal outcomes.

Under the current circumstances, when a large part of the Abkhazian population is refugees and internally displaced persons, who are still not allowed to return to their homeland and when the supervisory mechanism in the occupied territory is implemented by the foreign state, the Russian Federation, it is impossible to discuss the populations’ free will of expression.

I call on the international community not to allow legitimization of the occupation regime. We once again call on the Russian Federation to fulfill its obligations, imposed under the agreement of August 12, 2008 and to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia also issued an official statement:

“This act represents yet another attempt of legitimization of consequences of several waves of ethnic cleansing, military invasion, occupation and lasting aggression by Russia against the Georgian statehood… The Russian Federation does not comply with its obligations under the 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and in parallel with intensified military build-up continues the factual annexation of Georgia’s occupied regions through their integration into Russia’s military, political, economic and social system.”

43 civil society organizations active in Georgia shared a joint statement, saying they are “alarmed” by the planned elections in Abkhazia, that it is “unlawful,” and that the results of the election “won’t be able to bring any changes in a legitimate political field neither on the local or international level.”