British jazz-funk band Jamiroquai will perform a concert in Batumi on July 28th, as part of the Black Sea Jazz Festival. The festival organizers announced it at a briefing today. Ticket prices will start at 250 GEL.

Jamiroquai first visited Georgia in 2006 for the Tbilisi Jazz Festival.

After a seven-year hiatus, Jamiroquai is releasing its new album ‘Automation’ on March 24th.