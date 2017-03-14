President of Ukraine to Pay Official Visit to Georgia for First Time Since 2008

უკრაინის პრეზიდენტი პეტრო პოროშენკო ფოტო: ibtimes.co.uk

A president of Ukraine will pay an official visit to Georgia for the first time since 2008. Georgia’s Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze announced today regarding Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s visit. Foreign Minister Janelidze also announced that Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban will visit, and that this week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary will visit Georgia.

“I welcome the visit of our two colleagues and the foreign ministers from two of Georgia’s friend countries… Ukraine and Hungary... We will discuss Georgia-Hungary bilateral relations and Georgia-Ukraine, which are highly active… Visits from Ukraine’s president and Hungary’s prime minister will also be planned. The meetings between the foreign ministers will plan those high-ranking visits and will also define the next steps of cooperation in bilateral regional relations,” stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit on March 16-18. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is expected to be in Georgia on March 17-18.