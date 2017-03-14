NATO Does Not Recognize Elections in Occupied Abkhazia

ფოტო: NATO

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai, released an official statement regarding parliamentary elections held on March 12th in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia. Appathurai stated that NATO does not recognise the elections and it continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

“NATO does not recognise the election held on 12 March in the Georgian region of Abkhazia.

This election does not contribute to a lasting settlement of the situation in Georgia.

NATO Allies do not recognise the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions of Georgia as independent states.

The Alliance reiterates its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders,” the statement reads.

On March 12th, President Giorgi Margvelashvili issued an official statement saying that:

“Under the current circumstances, when a large part of the Abkhazian population is refugees and internally displaced persons, who are still not allowed to return to their homeland and when the supervisory mechanism in the occupied territory is implemented by the foreign state, the Russian Federation, it is impossible to discuss the populations’ free will of expression.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia also issued an official statement:

“This act represents yet another attempt of legitimization of consequences of several waves of ethnic cleansing, military invasion, occupation and lasting aggression by Russia against the Georgian statehood… The Russian Federation does not comply with its obligations under the 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and in parallel with intensified military build-up continues the factual annexation of Georgia’s occupied regions through their integration into Russia’s military, political, economic and social system.”

43 civil society organizations active in Georgia shared a joint statement, saying they are “alarmed” by the planned elections in Abkhazia, that it is “unlawful,” and that the results of the election “won’t be able to bring any changes in a legitimate political field neither on the local or international level.”