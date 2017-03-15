Gotsiridze on R2: ECHR Suspension Will Negatively Affect Georgia’s Justice System

“

The suspension of the decision made by the national court will have a stinging effect on the effectiveness of the justice system in Georgia regarding every single property dispute now being discussed. It will extend judicial uncertainty for decades; it will strengthen nihilism; and it will disappoint Georgian society regarding aspirations of restoring justice, which is a legitimate expectation [society] has from the Georgian judicial system.

I am certain that a large part of society does not welcome this blocking of the implementation of those decisions made by the national court, in which it was already late in restoring property rights of individual owners. . .This unprecedented decision violates the principle of subsidiarity on which the [European Convention on Human Rights] is based.

”