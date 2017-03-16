US Embassy Tbilisi: Abkhazia and South Ossetia are Integral Parts of Georgia

The United States Embassy in Tbilisi issued an official statement regarding parliamentary elections which held on March 12th in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia. The US Embassy does not recognize the elections and calls them ‘illegitimate.’

The US Embassy also condemned the decision of the de facto government of South Ossetia to integrate with Russia’s military forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the agreement on March 14th.

“The United States fully supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and its sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders. As such, the United States does not recognize the results of an election conducted illegitimately in Georgian territory without the consent of the Government of Georgia, and condemns the decision to integrate the military forces of the breakaway region of South Ossetia with those of the Russian Federation.

The United States’ position on Abkhazia and South Ossetia is clear and consistent – both these regions are integral parts of Georgia.

The United States believes the Geneva International Discussions is the forum to address the situation in Georgia's Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions, and so we urge all participants to avoid actions which undermine these discussions,” reads the statement.

Parliamentary minority group Movement for Liberty - European Georgia also issued an official statement condemning Russia’s steps towards formal integration with de facto South Ossetia. In the statement they say that the Russian Federation has once again proven its enemy stance towards Georgia’s independence and territorial integrity. Movement for Liberty - European Georgia also said that the ruling Georgian Dream “continues its destructive foreign policy and tries its best not to discomfort the occupant, Russia, on any political level.”

43 civil society organizations in Georgia shared a joint statement last week saying they are “alarmed” by the planned elections in Abkhazia, that it is “unlawful,” and that the results of the election “won’t be able to bring any changes in a legitimate political field neither on the local or international level.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and President Giorgi Margvelashvili also issued official statements stating that the elections that were held in breakaway Abkhazia do not have legal power. President Margvelashvili said the elections are “another attempt to legitimize the occupation regime” in Abkhazia.