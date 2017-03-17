Education Minister: We Think ECHR Opinion is Groundless
“Education Minister Aleksandre Jejelava on the ECHR decision to suspend the implementation of the Supreme Court of Georgia’s ruling regarding the ownership of Rustavi 2.
We consider it [the Rustavi 2 TV ownership dispute] as a private dispute; it’s a dispute between two entities, and all such disputes are private. Regarding the ECHR consideration that as a result of this dispute freedom of expression can be damaged, we think it is groundless. We think that there are many other critical and free media outlets and none of their property issues are connected to their editorial policies.”
მოკლე ბმული:
კომენტარები