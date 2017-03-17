Tbilisi International Airport to Have New Terminal in September 2017

Tbilisi International Airport will have a new terminal from September 2017. After the terminal opens, Tbilisi International Airport will be able to serve 3.5 million passengers per year. In 2016, Tbilisi International Airport served 2.2 million visitors.

The new terminal will be 12,000 square meters. It will have five stations for F code planes. A new carpark will be also be built for an estimated 250 cars.

The new terminal is being constructed by the company TAV Georgia, which is investing 33 million USD in the project. the construction began on June 27, 2016. According to TAV Georgia, the terminal will receive its first flights in September 2017, though it might also receive flights sooner, by June 2017.

The Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia visited to see the construction at the airport today.