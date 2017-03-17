Interpol Issues Red Notice for Murderer of Georgian on Abkhaz ABL

Interpol issued a Red Notice for Rashid Kanji-Ogli, an Abkhaz border guard who shot and killed point blank 31-year-old Georgian citizen Giga Otkhozoria in May 2016. Otkhozoria was on Georgian-controlled territory of the administrative boundary line with Abkhazia when he was shot. The Red Notice for Kanji-Ogli was announced today on the Interpol webpage.

Georgia charged Kanji-Ogli with murder and ordered him to pre-trial detention in absentia. On March 10th, Kutaisi City Court enhanced the punishment for Kanji-Ogli and increased the jail sentence to 14 years. The Prosecutor’s Office in Abkhazia opened an investigation regarding intentional murder.

According to the State Security Service of Georgia, the Abkhazian side refuses to hand over Kanji-Ogli, when Georgian representatives raised the issue in August 2016 at a meeting in the Gali region with the Abkhaz authorities.

The Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party has previously criticized the Georgian government for failing to get Otkhozoria’s killer on the Interpol search list. At a special briefing on February 22nd, Movement for Liberty - European Georgia member Otar Kakhidze said:

“Exactly nine months ago, Giga Otkhozoria, a father of two, was cynically murdered. His murderer, Rashid Kanji-Ogli, is seen on video footage, but still is not on the Interpol search list. We know that the Government of Georgia sent a letter to Interpol. But how come he hasn’t been searched by Interpol for these nine months? The person is identified, his side affirms the murder, and the case is strengthened with evidence.”

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has urged Russia to assume responsibility over the case, saying that Moscow has "effective control" over Abkhazia. Russia has argued that it has nothing to do with the Otkhozoria border murder and does not see its responsibility in the case, saying it was committed by Abkhaz border guards.