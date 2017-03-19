Constitutional Commission: President Will No Longer Nominate Supreme Court Judges

Member of the Constitutional Commission Vakhushti Menabde has told media that the High Council of Justice will be nominating judges for the Supreme Court of Georgia, a responsibility which was previously with the President of Georgia.

“The conclusion of the Venice Commission is that the High Council of Justice of Georgia should be involved in the selection process of [Supreme Court] candidates. It was my suggestion and that of several members of the committee not to lessen the responsibilities of the President. However, in the end a decision was made that the President of Georgia will not participate in the process anymore,” Menabde stated.

Another member of the Constitutional Commission and member of the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party, Otar Kakhidze, says he believes the decision that the president will no longer nominate judges for the Supreme Court is yet another step towards restricting the rights of Georgia’s current president, Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Kakhidze says that the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority is “following the line” of former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, who broke with President Margvelashvili after the President “expressed his character,” in former Prime Minister Ivanishvili’s words, a few months after he was elected in late 2013. “Since then, the [Georgian Dream] parliamentary majority has been trying to suppress the institution of the Presidency,” stated Kakhidze.

“In this particular case, they are trying to restrict the rights of the President and also abolish direct presidential elections, with the argument that the President doesn’t have rights anyways.

The Venice Commission will discuss the proposal of reviewing the constitution and it will have its conclusion. We are planning to cooperate with the Venice Commission so that there are not any changes made based on narrow interests and which do not have anything to do with institutional development,” Kakhidze said.

On March 3rd, President Margvelashvili commented on the Georgian Dream party’s plan to switch to indirect presidential elections, where parliament would elect the president rather than voters. President Margvelashvili stated that “the motivation for switching to indirect elections is not for the improvement of the constitution, but the views of certain politicians.”

In response, parliamentary chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said that if the President “continues to make statements of political incorrectness,” then the Constitutional Commission might consider switching to the new system already next year.