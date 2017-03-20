President Vetoes Legislative Package on Secret Surveillance

President Giorgi Margvelashvili vetoed parliament’s legislative package on secret surveillance. The legislative package proposes to create a Operative-Technical Agency of Georgia, which would be under the governance of the State Security Service. Its responsibilities will include: Hidden surveillance of phone communication; getting information from computer systems; control of post office transfers; secret audio and video surveillance, photographic surveillance, and more.

At a special briefing today, President Margvelashvili stated that he returned the package back to the Parliament with his comments. President Margvelashvili says there were two main blanks in the package:

“First, there is the independency of the agency, which is not ensured by the package, and so it goes against the decision of the Constitutional Court of Georgia.

Second, there are unjustified and unforeseen expenses which the package presses on telecommunication companies.

This matter has a history of vetoing. I vetoed the same law on November 29, 2014 -- and then the parliamentary majority approved it. But soon after that, the Constitutional Court of Georgia suspended the implementation of that law, and now we are working within the timeframe given by the Constitutional Court, as the deadline for Parliament to come up with a new law is on March 31st,” President Margvelashvili stated.”

Georgian Dream MP Eka Beselia commented on the President’s veto saying that “when the veto is being sent today, there’s no time for discussion. We of course are going to accept this law and not leave the country to face danger. I also don’t think that counting vetoes is something for the President to be proud of. I don’t consider it to be a good tone.”

The legislative package was proposed by the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority group; a previous legislative package on surveillance they proposed was ruled as unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court in April 2016. The social anti-surveillance campaign “This Affects You too” has previously commented on the potential risks and dangers of the legislative package.