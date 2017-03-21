Strong Winds Damage Trees and Rooftops in Tbilisi

More than 100 calls were made to the 112 emergency center throughout the night of March 20th, because of damage caused by strong winds in Tbilisi. The wind reached hurricane levels and damaged trees and rooftops throughout the city. Tbilisi City Hall’s services are working in emergency mode.

Turkish Airlines decided not to operate its Istanbul-Tbilisi flight due to the strong winds.

There were also strong wind in the cities of Rustavi and Gori, as well as damage to roofs and trees.

Weather forecasters say the strong wind will continue during the first half of the day today, and will lessen later in the day.