The Georgian Companies that are Most Active on the London Stock Exchange

ფოტო: Reuters

Several Georgian companies are trading on the London Stock Exchange. These include the Bank of Georgia (BGEO), TBC Bank Group (TBCG LN), and Georgian Healthcare Group (GHG LN). According to Galt & Taggart’s overview, last week the Georgian company most actively trading on the London Stock Exchange was BGEO.

Bank of Georgia’s shares closed at 30.6 GBP per share (+2.64% w/w and -1.29% m/m). More than 624,000 shares were traded in the week, in the range of 29.55-31.08 GBP per share. The average volume traded on a daily basis was 130,000 shares, over the last four weeks.

Georgian Healthcare Group’s shares closed at 3.52 GBP per share (-2.08% w/w and -0.77% m/m) during the same week. More than 76,000 shares traded in the range of 3.51-3.61 GBP per share. The daily average volumes of trades was 21,000 shares, in the last four weeks.

TBC Bank’s shares closed at 14.97 GBP per share (+6.32% w/w and +6.02% m/m). More than 331,000 shares traded in the range of 14.00-15.25 GBP per share. The daily average volumes of trades was 62,000 shares, in the last four weeks.