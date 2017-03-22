Forbes Listing: Ivanishvili’s Net Worth Down 300 Million USD From Last Year

Forbes published a listing of billionaires and their real time net worth. The net worth of former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili is listed at 4.5 billion USD, which is 300 million USD less compared to last year.

Forbes writes: “Over the years, [Ivanishvili] sold off his businesses and reinvested the proceeds in hedge funds, private equity funds and art. He entrusted about $1 billion to Credit Suisse but more than $100 million of that sum was apparently stolen by the bank's manager. Ivanishvili is suing him in Switzerland.”

Former PM Ivanishvili also owns a large collection of paintings. Over the course of last year he sold paintings worth 112 million USD, including paintings by Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, and Lucian Freud.

Ivanishvili’s net worth according to Forbes, 2008-2017:

2017 - 4.5 billion USD

2016 - 4.8 billion USD

2015 - 5.2 billion USD

2014 - 5.2 billion USD

2013 - 5.3 billion USD

2012 - 6.4 billion USD

2011 - 5.5 billion USD

2010 - 4.8 billion USD

2009 - 3.2 billion USD

2008 - 6.4 billion USD

It is difficult to get an exact calculation of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s property because of offshore companies and a lack of transparency. According to the Panama Papers leak, former PM Ivanishvili has not indicated all companies in his property declarations.